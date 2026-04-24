Esperanza de Tejas expands its outreach in South Texas with a mobile unit and a new resource center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Esperanza de Tejas continues to grow in South Texas, bringing direct aid to families who need it most. The nonprofit organization, which already operates in 29 counties, is preparing to expand its reach with a new mobile unit and the opening of a resource center in Corpus Christi.

The new resource center officially opens on May 20 and will be located at the Housing Authority office on Ayers. Meanwhile, the organization continues to raise funds to make the mobile unit fully operational.

Esperanza de Tejas has spent years reaching communities in need, often operating from parking lots, churches, or borrowed spaces.

"We are not an organization that asks for an ID or income verification," Yesenia Medillin said.

"We help people who need it. If you need it, we give it," Medillin said.

Behind this work, there are personal stories of those who were once on the other side.

"I was a client. I would come to the events. I would get my diapers and then I saw that there were a lot of people needing help," Medillin said.

Today, that experience drives her to serve.

"I started volunteering. I brought my kids to help, and now I am blessed to be an employee of Esperanza de Tejas," Medillin said.

The organization is also preparing for the opening of its new resource center, aiming to expand its impact.

"One of the big things we are wanting to do now having this resource center is shift our framework of our work, and really focusing on two generational impact. Meaning we are not only making an impact in the children's life but also in caregivers, parents so that can look like employing," Brianna Davis said.

The new resource center will be located at 1435 Sulaine Place, near Ayers Street.

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