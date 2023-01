CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Inmate who escaped on New Year's Eve is back in jail.

Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper tells KRIS 6 News that Anthony Montez was captured Tuesday afternoon. It was back on December 31st that Montez escaped while on trash duty. He was in jail on drug charges.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.