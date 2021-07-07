Environmental group recognizes locals each month for their park and beach cleanup efforts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You might not know about the Surfrider Foundation, but the leader of the Coastal Bend chapter of that organization says their mission is simple.

“The Surfrider Foundation as a whole is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, beaches, and waves by all people," Julie Brandon said.

That extends to parks in coastal communities, and it was at one such park in Corpus Christi where a man earned the foundation's Skip the Plastic Cleanup Hero of the Month Award for June.

“We actually did it back for Earth Day," John Weber said. "(I) just grabbed a bunch of friends together and went to Suter Park and did a cleanup there and cleaned up a bunch of trash.”

Even though Weber is the secretary for the local chapter of the Sierra Club, the cleanup at the Suter Wildlife Refuge was the first such event that he actually organized.

He's eager to do it again at that park and elsewhere.

“I want to go back to Suter Park with a neighbor and do some additional cleanup, because we kind of got too hot and ran out of time," Weber said. "And I kind of found out where a whole bunch of more trash is. And then Doddridge Park -- we need to go back there and do more cleanup as well.”

The award recipient for July didn't want any more recognition for her efforts and was too shy to do a formal interview.

But Brandon was quick to praise Jeanne Klein's efforts at Mustang Island State Park where she organized a beach cleanup.

“She was out there — spent a couple of hours out in the heat cleaning up all of this little, tiny trash to help make the beach more beautiful," Brandon said. "And so we recognize her for that.”

Brandon hopes you will also volunteer your time in such a manner.

And who knows -- maybe you'll win the monthly award.

"Anything you can do to go out and pick up litter helps," Brandon said. "Because all of that litter that’s on the ground in our city is going to end up out in the bay and out in the ocean."

To let them know about any cleanups you have planned, email them at skiptheplastic@coastalbend.surfrider.org