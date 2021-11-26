Watch
Enjoy hayrides, holiday lights, and pictures with tortoise during the Holly-Days

Posted at 1:32 PM, Nov 26, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens is celebrating Holly-Days.

From now until Christmas, the gardens is staying open late on Friday and Saturday nights until 7:30 PM so people can check out the lights, a 20-foot Christmas Tree and other decorations. You can buy a cup of cocoa and enjoy s'mores. There will also be hayrides and pictures with Santa, a parrot or a tortoise.

On Saturdays, kids can take part in crafts in the morning as well as hayrides and a petting zoo in the afternoon.

Most of these activities are included in the general admission cost to the gardens.

Check out the South Texas Botanical Gardens website for more information.

