Endurance Fest runs June 2 through June 4 at Water's Edge Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Safe Fun-Fit At the Bayfront has reached its 3-year anniversary, and organizers have decided to host Endurance Fest 2023 in celebration of their milestone.

Safe Fun-Fit At the Bayfront was created in June 2020 by Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni and has gained popularity over the years. Many people enjoy biking, running, jogging, and walking along the shoreline.

Endurance Fest 2023 is a 3-day event that kicks off Friday, June 2, with the 5K Glow Run beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Water's Edge Park.

A 10K (1/2 Marathon, 1/2 Marathon Relay)will be held on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 7:00 a.m. at Water's Edge Park.

On the Edge Bike Tour begins at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, at the Water's Edge Park (10,18, and 37 miler). Please note that all cyclists are required to wear a CPSC-certified helmet.

Organizers said registration will remain open until 1 hour before each event starts.

For more information on Endurance Fest 2023, visit their website here.To register for the Endurance Fest 2023, visit their website here.

City of CC Safe Fun Fit at the Bayfront

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will also participate in the Endurance Fest event on Saturday, June 3, at 602 S. Shoreline Blvd, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Health District will be providing the following services at no cost to clients:



Blood Pressure Screening

BMI (Body Mass Index) Screening

Immunizations

Flu Vaccines COVID-19 Vaccines and Booster

Diabetes Screening and Education

Wellness Counseling Resources

Referrals to Community Resources

Community Resource Guides will also be available at the Health District’s table.