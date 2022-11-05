End The Streak Campaign hopes to keep roadways safer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a startling stat that should give pause to any driver before they get behind the wheel.

November 7th will mark 22-years with at least one death a day on Texas roadways. According to TxDOT that adds up to more than 79,000 innocent lives lost to preventable fatal crashes. In fact, TxDOT officials tell us for the past several years 11 people have died every day in crashes across the state.

Those numbers are the reason TxDOT, local officials, and medical personal came together Friday for a press conference to announce the End The Streak Campaign. To learn more about it click here.

