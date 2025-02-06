Empower, Connect, & Inspire: Join the Girl Power event this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend, young girls and the powerful women who shape their lives will come together for a special event aimed at empowerment, connection, and inspiration.

The "Girl Power" event, designed for girls in grades 5 through 8, is hosted by the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health and promises to be a day of empowerment, fun, and learning. It's free to attend and invites not only young ladies but also the strong female figures in their lives—whether mothers, grandmothers, aunts, mentors, or other important women.

"This year's theme is a western theme called 'Let's Go Girls,' and we’ll have the room all decorated," said Stacey Graham, the event coordinator with the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health.

The event promises to offer plenty of excitement, with door prizes, food, and other freebies. However, the main focus will be on creating real-life connections and providing valuable life lessons. One of the event’s highlights will be the keynote speaker, Jesse Clark Funk, a professional singer and published author. Funk will address the topics of bullying and kindness, sharing her personal story and providing an empowering message for the young audience.

Other featured speakers include Gloria Hicks, a familiar face and KRIS 6 Angel, who will join the event as part of the dynamic lineup of female leaders. Attendees will also hear from experts covering topics such as boosting confidence, self-esteem, nutrition, and internet safety.

In addition, girls from Freedom Fitness will lead some fun, interactive dances to get everyone moving and bonding. "It’s not just about learning—it’s also a great bonding experience," said Graham. "It’s a chance to spend time together before Valentine’s Day and have fun."

This will be the sixth year the event has been hosted in Corpus Christi, and each year more than 200 people attend. Organizers say this year promises to be just as impactful and exciting.

Graham, who has an educational background and spent several years as an elementary school teacher, knows how important it is for young girls to have a support system during these formative years. "This event is really important for girls this age," she said. "They’re going through so much, and this helps give them the tools to be successful in life and have a healthy lifestyle."

The free Girl Power event will take place this Saturday, February 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cunningham Middle School. While attendees can register on the day of the event, organizers encourage people to sign up in advance to help with planning for food and accommodations.

You can submit a registration form at Cunningham Middle School's front office. For more information email angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu.