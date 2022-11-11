Ella Barnes Elementary celebrates Veterans Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was lots of excitement during a Veterans Day parade held at Ella Barnes Elementary School Friday afternoon.

The students waved American flags and cheered as the parade rolled by.

"We just want to celebrate them, we have a lot of military families in our campus, and we just want to celebrate them and thank them for everything they've done for us," Katie Gorman, principal at Ella Barnes ES said.

Gorman added that by teaching kids early about the military, they learn to be proud, and that military service can be a pathway for them.