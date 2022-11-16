Electricity bill assistance offered by city for select groups

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Limited Utility Assistance Program will be accepting applications from low-income seniors, persons with disabilities, and veterans needing help with their electricity bills. That assistance is limited to no more than $500 per household.

The program is expected to serve approximately 260 households.

Eligibility will be limited to households with an income at or below 50 percent of the area median income.

For a one-person household, that income limit is $27,150. The limit for a family of four must be below $38,750 a year.

Applications are available online at cctexas.com/gmd [cctexas.com], at City-operated senior centers, and the Neighborhood Services Department at City Hall. Applications are also available to people in the Senior Companion Program.

Applications can be submitted by email to utilityassistanceprogram@cctexas.com or dropped off at the Neighborhood Services Department, 2nd Floor City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401. Applications are not accepted at City-operated senior centers.

For more information, call 3-1-1 or visit cctexas.com/gmd [cctexas.com].