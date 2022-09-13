El Salvadorian sex offender found in Falfurrias, sentenced for second unlawful entry to United States

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced that 27-year-old Edgar Yovani Bonilla-Flores has been sentenced to federal prison following his conviction of illegal re-entry into the United States.

Edgar Yovani Bonilla-Flores pleaded guilty on June 17, and U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered Bonilla-Flores to serve 16 months in federal prison on September 12.

Bonilla-Flores is expected to face removal back to El Salvador following his imprisonment.

"At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence that Bonilla-Flores had previously illegally entered the United States on April 8, 2014," said officials.

"Bonilla-Flores also engaged in criminal conduct that resulted in a conviction for the aggravated felony offense of third-degree sex offense in Montgomery County, Maryland," added officials.

According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas, the court heard during that case that he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old female he met over social media.

Bonilla-Flores had also failed to register as a sex offender, and he was ordered to be removed from the United States on December 20, 2021.

Authorities found Bonilla-Flores in Falfurrias on April 18.

"He was not in possession of any immigration documents nor had filed a petition to remain legally in the United States," said officials.

Bonilla-Flores admitted to being a citizen of El Salvador and that he entered the country illegally by crossing the Rio Grande River near Hidalgo on April 9.

Bonilla-Flores has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.