El Pollo Loco announces new location in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It appears a popular fire-grilled chicken restaurant is looking to setup shop here in town.

El Pollo Loco, a Southern California-based chain, says they are looking to open two restaurant locations in Corpus Christi.

“We are excited to grow our footprint and bring El Pollo Loco's signature chicken, handcrafted Mexican entrees and assortment of healthy offerings to new communities,” said El Pollo Loco’s Chief Development Officer Brian Carmichall. “The expansion announcement and impending unit growth is sure to appeal to the growing number of consumers looking for healthier options; consumers’ growing demand for bolder, spicier flavors; and experienced franchise owners with the desire to be part of a strong franchisee family.”

According to a company statement, each of the new restaurants will occupy approximately 2,400 square feet of real estate and employ as many as 50 people.

El Pollo Loco El Pollo Loco, Inc. [elpolloloco.com] (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken chain, is looking to grow its Texas footprint by targeting Corpus Christi as part of its next wave of expansion.

One restaurant will have no indoor dining room. Instead, it will cater largely to off-premise sales with a take-out window, a dual drive-thru, parking for curbside pick-up, and patio seating.

The second prototype will have a smaller-than-typical dining room that opens up to an expansive patio.

The restaurant will also feature a dual drive-thru and curbside pick-up parking spaces.