Eight Kaffie Middle schoolers go to the State Science Fair, three advance to Nationals

This past weekend the State Science Fair took place in College Station, Texas. The fair had 21 categories. The Coastal Bend had 50 projects advance from regionals to the State fair. Eight students from Kaffie Middle School attended.

Seventh grader Michael Udoh was awarded a $2,000 check from The Port of Corpus Christi for his project on nonrenewable versus renewable oil.

He said he found the project idea online and it was the one that most interested him. He hopes to major in engineering when he goes to college and learn more about petroleum.

"When they walked up to me with the check I felt amazing. I was so happy and grateful," Udoh said.

He wanted to carry this project on to the next by adding more oils and more trials. He hopes to advance to State again.

Sixth grader Luke Lamb won first place in his category, translational medicine, for the Junior Division. He researched how different football helmets take impacts.

"I have two family members that dealt with brain injuries, so I felt responsible to do this project," Lamb said. "I also played football myself so I know how dangerous it can be and what type of injuries we should look out for. I want to raise awareness and maybe save a life with this information, maybe further the study and hopefully bring it to NFL players."

In order to advance to State, students had to win the school and district fair. They also had to place top two at the Coastal Bend Regional Science Fair. Lamb, Udoh and other students put months of work and effort into their project.

"It took me about three months to complete the project. It was hard at first finding the right materials and oils to use but after that it got easier," Udoh said.

Lamb had to beat out 20,000 students to win his category.

"I feel like what you put in this world will come back to you so I try to reference that into my project and into my life," Lamb said.

Science Fair sponsor Dr. Cynthia Hopkins told us this is the most students they've had advance to State. This is also the third year students place at the State level.

"Everybody can be a scientist. Everybody can do a science fair project," Hopkins said. "I just want to nurture them to do what they end up wanting to be. So why do I do it every year? For them."

Students that moved on can apply for the Nationals Preliminary Round on Zoom. From the top 300, only 30 will be chosen for Nationals. Students will find out in September if they advance to the National Science Fair in Washington D.C.