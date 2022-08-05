Educator gets to see her Marine-recruit son at boot camp

When recruits enter boot camp, they don’t get to see their families for a month.

This is the way the U.S. Marine Corps designed camp so that recruits can focus solely on training.

So one recruit had quite the surprise when his mom showed up at boot camp.

Leslie Guevara, an educator who is part of the workshop, got to meet up with her son who is currently in boot camp. After having been through the Educators’ Workshop, she has a better idea of what he’s been up to.

It's a coincidence that her youngest child, Mark, is also here training, and this month is the longest he’s been away from his family.

"It is hard, there's a lot of working out, a lot of yelling because it's the drill instructors,” he said. “A lot of that can be stressful. It's very stressful the first week. Everything is completely new. It's like you're walking into a different world."