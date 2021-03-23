Easter weekend camping returns to Labonte Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city parks will be open to the public this coming Easter weekend.

City parks were shut down last year because of the pandemic.

Overnight camping will also be allowed at Labonte park from April 2 to April 4, but due to COVID-19 protocols, there will be a few changes.

There will be 33% fewer pad sites at Labonte park. Normally, 101 sites are available for camping, but this year

there will only be 62 camp sites. Reservations for those sites began Tuesday and will continue through April 1. They are expected to go quickly.

Existing camp sites have also been expanded so groups of 15 or more will have more room. There will also be 6 feet of space between each camp site.

Two parking passes will be issued per camp site but you can buy an extra pass for $6. RV parking sites are also available this year, but instead of two RV's allowed per site like usual, there will only be one allowed per pad this year.

Camping fees are $28 for a 3 night stay. RV sites are $55 for a 3 night stay.

If you want to reserve a camp site, you'll have to reserve and pay online in advance at https://register.ccparkandrec.com/. No in-person reservations will be allowed.

One campsite package is allowed per customer request and payment must be made within 24 hours of reservation approval. No campsites or parking passes will be available for purchase on-site.

Other parks that will be open this year include West Guth Park, Water's Edge Park, Cole Park, Salinas Park, Parker Park, Bill Witt Park and Lakeview park.