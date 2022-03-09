Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Early morning shooting leaves one person dead

Alameda Homicide 1.jpg
KRIS
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot located in the 4800 block of S. Alameda St.
Alameda Homicide 1.jpg
Posted at 6:49 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 19:49:57-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is dead following a shooting in a parking lot in the 4800 block of S. Alameda St.

Corpus Christi Police were called to the shopping center around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting with injuries.

Police said they found a male in the parking lot with injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police said they don't have a suspect description and are checking nearby businesses to see if there are any cameras that could help them in their investigation.

Police said the victim is in his twenties.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or you could submit an anonymous tip here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections