Early morning shooting leaves one person dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man is dead following a shooting in a parking lot in the 4800 block of S. Alameda St.

Corpus Christi Police were called to the shopping center around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting with injuries.

Police said they found a male in the parking lot with injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police said they don't have a suspect description and are checking nearby businesses to see if there are any cameras that could help them in their investigation.

Police said the victim is in his twenties.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or you could submit an anonymous tip here.