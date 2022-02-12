Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Early Childhood Development Center transitions to 'Pre-K only' campus

items.[0].videoTitle
Early Childhood Development Center transitions to 'Pre-K only' campus
ECDC
Posted at 6:18 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 19:35:27-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some big changes are coming to the Island University.

On Friday, Corpus Christi ISD officials met at the Early Childhood Development Center to celebrate the programs transition to a 'Pre-K only' campus.

The E.C.D.C. previously welcomed students Pre-K through 5th grade.

"It is going to be an opportunity for parents across Corpus Christi and the greater area to apply to come to school here, get their PRE-K year in as 4-year-olds and then they'll move on to whatever kindergarten theyre assigned to as far as their attendance boundaries," said CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez. "So, we're really excited about the change."

If you'd like to register your child, click here.

Classes are set to begin this August.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here