Early Childhood Development Center transitions to 'Pre-K only' campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some big changes are coming to the Island University.

On Friday, Corpus Christi ISD officials met at the Early Childhood Development Center to celebrate the programs transition to a 'Pre-K only' campus.

The E.C.D.C. previously welcomed students Pre-K through 5th grade.

"It is going to be an opportunity for parents across Corpus Christi and the greater area to apply to come to school here, get their PRE-K year in as 4-year-olds and then they'll move on to whatever kindergarten theyre assigned to as far as their attendance boundaries," said CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez. "So, we're really excited about the change."

Classes are set to begin this August.

