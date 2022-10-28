Early Childhood Development Center now a Pre-K school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District's Early Childhood Development Center held a ribbon-cutting Friday morning to mark a new chapter in its existence.

The center on the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is now a pre-k school.

It underwent an extensive renovation during the summer months.

CCISD Board of Trustees, Superintendent Roland Hernandez, district administration, campus principal and representatives from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi were on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

Principal Kellye Loving talked about what the center will teach.

"Early childhood education, it is teaching how to read, how to hold a book, you're learning your numbers, you're learning letters and more importantly you're learning how to play and get along with other students and be happy students," they said.

The Early Childhood Development Center currently has eight teachers and an enrollment of 137 students, including special education students.

"It's a beautiful facility, we are so blessed to be on a campus at a university and receive the extra help that we receive from them and it's just a beautiful facility," Loving said.

The center has seven themed classrooms.

Each room teaches different lessons based on the theme of the classroom.