Dutch Bros Coffee opens first Corpus Christi location on Saratoga Boulevard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dutch Bros Coffee has opened its first Corpus Christi location at 6218 Saratoga Boulevard, drawing large crowds and requiring Corpus Christi Police Department officers to redirect traffic around the new shopping center at Saratoga and Cimarron.

The popular Oregon-based coffee chain features a walk-up order window and two drive-thru lanes. The shop is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., with online ordering available for pickup through the Dutch Bros app.

Customers who download the app will receive a free medium drink. The menu includes coffee, energy drinks, teas, lemonades and pastries.

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