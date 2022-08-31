Dunkin' of Texas salutes local teachers with free coffee on September 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As teachers have returned to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin' is saying "thank you" to those who go above and beyond for our students.

Participating Dunkin' restaurants throughout Texas are giving teachers a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, September 1 to celebrate local educators.

In celebration of this special offer, Dunkin' will also host a "Raise A Cup to Teachers" sweepstakes where a deserving Texas teacher can be nominated for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a coffee break for their school.

The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin' products to the winner to keep their school running on Dunkin'.

As an extra thank you to teachers, Dunkin' will also provide 200 $1 medium hot or iced coffee VIP cards to each of the first 50 teachers nominated to share with their school's staff.

"Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future," said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin' Field Marketing Manager.

"We're excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth."

From Thursday, September 1, 2022, through Monday, October 5, 2022, guests can submit nominations by visiting www.dunkinraiseacup.com [dunkinraiseacup.com] and following the instructions to complete the registration form.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

