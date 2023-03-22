Driving safety message takes the streets with walking billboard

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may have spotted something unusual on the streets of Corpus Christi Wednesday.

A group from TxDOT hit the streets as walking billboards.

The billboards with written messages about the importance of following traffic safety laws for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians. It's all part of TxDOT's "Be Safe, Drive Smart" campaign.

Pedestrians and bicyclists account for 20% of all traffic deaths in Texas. This is why TxDOT will be having these walking billboards travel to cities all across the Lone Star State.

