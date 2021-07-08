Driving in Rockport severely affected by flooding

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport area currently is getting slammed by the recent deluge.

Heavy rainfall over the last several days has left many roads flooded.

Rockport police are asking people to stay off roadways.

This video shows the flooding in Rockport on Augusta Drive.

The fire department says it used high-profile brush trucks to rescue people from flooded homes.

But thankfully, there are no reports of anyone getting seriously hurt.

Mayor Pat Rios says he hopes people will stay home and out of high waters.

The city ran out of street barricades on Wednesday.

Officials also say moving those barricades or going around them is against the law and puts you in danger.

We're told almost all streets have water issues and there are certain streets that are closed due to high water.

For a list of the streets to avoid in the area, check out the Rockport Police Department's road closure alert center here.