Drivers with the need for speed get slowed down Wednesday morning on Ocean Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday got off to a bad start for dozens of Ocean Drive commuters. Or should we say a bad STOP.

88 drivers were pulled over by Corpus Christi Police as part of a traffic enforcement operation focusing on a stretch of Ocean Drive from Robert Drive to Oleander Park.

107 citations were issued to those 88 drivers so some of them got more than one ticket. 35 of those tickets were for speeding 15 miles per hour or more above the speed limit.

KRIS 6 News

The traffic enforcement operation ran from 7 to 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and was carried out in response to complaints from the public.

