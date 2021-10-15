Drivers urged to slow down in Harbor Bridge construction zones

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some local commuters say construction on the Portland side of the Harbor Bridge has created a traffic hazard.

That area, located just after the North Beach exit on U.S.-181 N has been reduced to two narrow lanes from the base of the bridge to the Nueces Bay Causeway.

Concrete barriers on either side of the road designed to keep workers safe have some drivers concerned.

Several signs are posted in the area, alerting drivers to the traffic pattern changes and reduced speed limits.

A spokesperson for the firm building the new bridge says drivers just need to be aware of the changes.

“Slow down, they are narrow lanes and we're working with the same square footage that was existing while we're building new lanes,” said Lynn Allison, Flatiron-Dragados Public Information Manager.

Flatiron-Dragados publishes regular changes to the traffic plan surrounding the new Harbor Bridge project. Stay tuned to KRIS 6 News for the latest updates.