Driscoll Health works to encourage healthy habits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Health Plan is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville to help support the mental health of students in the community.

On Wednesday, Driscoll donated $4,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville to help educate kids about diverse health topics and focus on mental health. According to Driscoll, they chose a mental health emphasis so students can grow their ability to form healthy relationships, improve communication and problem solve.

Through the Healthy Habits Education Program, students will also learn about nutrition, vaccinations and internet safety.

"We're seeing an increasing number of students who are suffering from stress, the turmoil, the staying at home, bullying, isolation," Christina Brubaker, the Driscoll Health Plan community ambassador, said. "There are different things that they're dealing with, and this program is designed to help them work through problems."

This is not the first time Driscoll Health Plan is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club to support the Healthy Habits Education Program. Other locations where this service is available include Corpus Christi, Alice, Beeville, Victoria and Zapata.