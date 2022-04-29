Driscoll Health Plan to host free event on asthma awareness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s Health Plan is kicking off National Asthma and Allergy Awareness month this weekend with a free event. It will teach families the importance of properly treating these conditions at home

Asthma is condition in which a person's airways become inflamed, making it difficult to breathe.

Driscoll Children’s Hospital reports over 19,000 children in the Coastal Bend have some type of asthma.

There are different levels of asthma, and the severity of those levels can affect how many times a person has been in the emergency room, the number of hospitalizations, or the type of medication they need to take.

The scale ranges from -5 percent to 50 percent. Those nearing 50 percent need the most attention.

“Once you have asthma, you’ll always have asthma, but you might not have an asthma attack for 5 years because you have a trigger that might cause the attack,” registered nurse Nancy Oballe Polllard.

Asthma causes wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath, she said, because the patient's airway constricts and can creates mucus.

"You’re trying to get it out and trying to breathe,” she said.

Danielle Hinojosa has 8-year-old twin boys, Hunter and Chase. She said the twins' asthma interferes with their playing time.

“Pollen, the grass, hay — sometimes the dirt,” said Danielle, about what triggers their asthma.

When they’re outside practicing archery, the boys already know what to do if they start to feel sick.

Danielle said it was difficult to teach her kids how to manage their asthma at first, but now Chase showed a reporter how he shakes his inhaler and pumps it when he needs to use it.

“They know how many pumps to use, when to use it," she said. "Early in the mornings, at PE time, or when needed.”

Driscoll also taught them more about how to treat their asthma.

Joann Cantu is a community health worker who makes sure patients have the information to treat their asthma.

“This action plan will provide you with the information to make sure you control your asthma while you’re out there,” said Cantu

