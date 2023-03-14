Driscoll Health Plan and Esperanza De Tejas partner up to serve low-income families in the Costal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Health Plan and Esperanza de Tejas Inc. recently partnered up to provide a mobile community room for low-income families in the Costal Bend.

This mobile community room will provide these families with products such as diapers, baby wipes, bottles, formula, and clothing.

With the help of this plan, Niños de Esperanza Diaper Bank and Children's Free Store are now serving beyond Nueces County.

Now they are able to serve in Jim Wells, San Patricio, Aransas, Kleberg, Hidalgo, and Web Counties.

"The goal is to just basically meet our community where they are at, give out things like diapers, formulas, wipes, hygiene items, and also connect our community to other local organizations and resources that they can utilize,” Briana Davis, CEO of Esperanza de Tejassaid.

The pop-up event will begin Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at South Bluff Park.

