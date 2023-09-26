Driscoll Health Plan and Esperanza de Tejas Inc comes to Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Driscoll Health Plan and Esperanza de Tejas Inc came together once again to help the community get what they need.

Families in Robstown were able to to stop by to find diapers, wipes, baby bottles, baby formula and more for free.

Analicia Espinoza became a mom at 17 years old to her duaghter Isabella.

Espinoza said although becoming a mom has been a blessing, her recent journey to motherhood also came with some challenges. She said pop up events like the one are crucial for some families.

"I really appreciate that they have this here because sometimes I also struggle to keep up with her formula because she goes through so much, and she is always a bigger size so it is hard finding her clothes to fit her," Espinoza said.

Brianna Davis, the CEO of Esperanza de Tejas, said the goal of these pop up events is to basically meet the community where they are at.

"For us, it is just ensuring that our communities basic needs are met, studies show time and time again that when a family does not have to worry about their next meal or diapers and wipes, kids can go to daycare or school," Davis said.

Davis said based on the community's needs, they have now been able to expand beyond Nueces County, including Jim Wells, San Patricio, Aransas, Kleburg and Hidalgo.

"Upon looking at that data we were able to see that we had families from Callalen, Flour Bluff, and if we are already mobile why not meet our community where they are at," Davis said.

Davis says for all who weren’t able to attend the event, she can be contacted directly at (281) 744-5060, or meet her at her office located at 917 South Staples, to claim your necessities.

Applicants must be either pregnant, a family with children under 18 years of age, and a family with children with disabilities under 20 years of age in order to qualify.

