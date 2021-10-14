Driscoll Children's Hospital unveils holiday cards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's become an annual holiday tradition over at Driscoll Children's Hospital - the unveiling of their Holiday Cards.

The cards are designed by both current and former patients at the hospital.

Wednesday afternoon, a Hollywood-like premiere was held at Driscoll's Auditorium.

The young patients whose work was chosen were able to walk a red carpet and get their picture taken as well.

This year's holiday card artists (in order of appearance) are:

• Alexander, age 3 (Ugly Sweater) – Corpus Christi

Aiden, age 7 (Ugly Sweater) – Corpus Christi

Jayce, age 7, (Ugly Sweater) – Sinton

Elizabeth, age 12, (Ugly Sweater) – Granado; sponsored by Catrina and Alan Wilson

• Alexia, age 4 (Lightbulb) – Brownsville; sponsored by Auxiliary to Driscoll Children's Hospital-Brownsville

• Victor, age 6 (Christmas Crab) – Corpus Christi; sponsored by CoastLife Credit Union

• Lucas, age 7 (Snowman Nurse) – Corpus Christi; sponsored by NEC Co-op Energy

• Besa, age 8 (Pink Haired Angel) – Corpus Christi; sponsored by Fulton Coastcon General Contractors

• Julian, age 8 (Felt Tree With Sequins) – Corpus Christi; sponsored by Navy Army Community Credit Union

• Katelyn, age 9 (Sequined Christmas Ornament) – Laredo; sponsored by Auxiliary to Driscoll Children's Hospital-Corpus Christi

• Crosby, age 10 (Multi-Colored Angel) – Corpus Christi; sponsored by the Marcia K. Wilcox Family

• Hugo, age 11 (Cactus Snowman) – Sinton; Sponsored by Loyd and Thetis Neal

• Joselin, age 14 (Tree With Gifts) – San Benito; sponsored by Nueces Electric Cooperative

• Alejandro, age 15 (Cross With Mosaic Background) – Alamo; sponsored by CLK Architects & Associates

• Ashley, age 16 (Lantern With Poinsettia) – Pharr; sponsored by Auxiliary to Driscoll Children's Hospital-McAllen

If you would like to get your hands on this year's Holiday Card Collection you can click here.