Driscoll Children's Hospital celebrates young artist

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, the red carpet was rolled out for some young artists over at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

They held a launch party for the unveiling of their 2022 holiday cards.

The cards were created by Driscoll patients from around South Texas. 12-holiday cards in all were selected.

Here is a look at the artist:

Jackson Mendoza, 3, Multi-Color Fan Angel – Corpus Christi; sponsored by Thetis & Loyd Neal



Jesse Marseline, 5, Red Cardinals – Pharr; sponsored by Auxiliary to Driscoll Children's Hospital-McAllen



Levi Woods, 5, Nativity with Black Felt – Corpus Christi; sponsored by the Marcia K. Wilcox Family



Ricky Martinez, 7, Tree With Snow Falling – Corpus Christi; sponsored by Catrina & Alan Wilson



Samuel Silguero, 9, & Maya Silguero, 15, Snowman on Light Swing – Kingsville; sponsored by Dr. Patrick Ellis, OB/GYN



Cristofer Aguilar, 9, Double Tree With Sun Design – Kingsville; sponsored by Nueces Electric Cooperative



Bryan Rios, 10, Multicolor Cross – Corpus Christi; sponsored by NEC Co-op Energy



Jaiden Salinas, 11, Snowglobe – Mission; sponsored by Fulton Coastcon General Contractors



Nestor Daniel Rosas, 13, Watercolor Angel – Laredo; sponsored by CLK Architects & Associates



Sophia Marie G Yoro, 14, Gingerbread Man – Corpus Christi; sponsored by Navy Army Community Credit Union



Ana Bella Hernandez, 14, Snowman Face – Brownsville; sponsored by Auxiliary to Driscoll Children's Hospital-Brownsville



Mia Nino, 17, Season's Tweetings – Laredo; sponsored by CoastLife Credit Union

To purchase the holiday cards you can get them at the hospital's Carousel Gift Shop or online by clicking here.

