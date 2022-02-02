Driscoll Children's Hospital-CC receives two video game kiosks for hospital patients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lions Club District 2-A3 donated four video game kiosks to Driscoll Children's Hospital on Wednesday. Two of the kiosks went to the children's hospital in Corpus Christi, while the two others went to DCH facilities in Brownsville and McAllen.

The donations were funded in part by a grant from the Texas Lions Foundation.

The GO Karts (Gamers Outreach Karts) will be used to provide entertainment for children in the hospital who have a limited amount of access to activities outside their rooms.