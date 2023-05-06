Driscoll Children's Hospital and Make-A-Wish Foundation team up to have the kids dreams take flight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children’s Hospital and Make-A-Wish worked together Friday, to help make kid's dreams take flight.

Driscoll and make-A-Wish kids sat VIP to watch the Blue Angels practice for their upcoming air show. They also had a meet and greet with the crew where they got autographs and pictures taken.

Veronica Chavez is one Make-A-Wish mom who showed up in honor of her son Dakota who could not be there. She was there with her mothering-law and Dakota's siblings.

"Dakota, he’s three years old. He was born a twin. He was born with a lot of health issues, so he’s currently in hospice right now," Chavez said.

Chavez said her family was asked if they were interested in watching the Blue Angels practice up close and personal. They did not hesitate to say yes. She said they have never had an experience like that.

"It's amazing how Make-A-Wish is so involved and so caring, it's amazing. We never thought we’d go through anything like this but anything can happen," Chavez said.

She added that she appreciates the talent, professionalism, courage, and kindness that the Blue Angels showed her family in the sky and on land.

"I didn’t expect them to say they love Dakota. They don’t even know him. They said they were going to keep him in their prayers," Chavez said.

For the full Blue Angels schedule click here.