DPS trooper arrests woman in Falfurrias who allegedly smuggled two women into the US

A Texas state trooper recently arrested a woman accused of smuggling two other women into the United States, officials said.

Video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a trooper conducting a traffic stop on a Gold Chevrolet Malibu in Jim Hogg County on April 12, and interviewing the three women.

According to authorities, the driver, of Edinburg, Texas, was smuggling two other women from El Salvador. The driver allegedly picked the women up from a “stash house” in Mission, in the Rio Grande Valley.

The driver attempted to get through the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint, police said. Both of the passengers had fraudulent Texas driver’s licenses, police said.

The state police said the driver was also a member of LUPE, a Texas-based activist organization co-founded by labor leaders and civil rights activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, who also founded the National Farm Workers Association.

The driver was arrested on human smuggling charges and the passengers were transferred to the U.S. Border Patrol, state police said.