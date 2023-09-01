DPS stepping up patrols, officer presence for Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend is here and as a result, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is stepping up their patrols and officer presence during the holiday weekend as a reminder for people not to drive while drinking.

It's all part of Operation CARE, which stands for Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. The nationwide campaign got underway Sept. 1 and runs through Monday, Sept. 4.

DPS Staff Sgt. Rob Mallory also spoke with KRIS 6 news anchor Taylor Alanis about recent legislation passed that will hopefully act as the "million and 2" reason why people shouldn't drink and drive.

"(It shows) Texas commitment to ending drunk driving and ending the streak here on our highways," Sgt. Mallory said.

House Bill 393, which was passed into law on Wednesday, mandates that any person convicted of intoxicated manslaughter has to pay child support if a parent or guardian is killed in a crash, until that child turns 18.

DPS will be looking for not only intoxicated drivers, but also anyone who is speeding, those not wearing a seat belt and those who don't move out of the roadway for emergency vehicles. That includes police, EMS, fire trucks, TxDOT and tow trucks.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.