AAA expecting more travel on Labor Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Labor Day weekend ahead of us, travelers will take their last vacation of the summer.

AAA said they are anticipating more people will be traveling during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

They said domestic bookings are up 4% from last year.



AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said many people will take to the skies, but most will be driving.

“For Labor Day, there’s a 4% increase in travel bookings through AAA than there were a year ago, that’s domestically," Armbuster said. "Internationally, it’s 44% so a lot of people will be flying this Labor Day weekend (and) most people will be driving.”

AAA said travelers should leave as soon as possible to avoid traveling delays, and to pack your patience.

