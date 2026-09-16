DPS seeks public's help finding driver who fatally struck pregnant woman on County Road 44

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying the driver who fatally struck a 23-year-old pregnant woman in Robstown.

DPS believes a white Chevy Silverado, a 2007 to 2013 model, struck Kimberly Varela and an 18-year-old on County Road 44 near FM 1694 around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. The truck is expected to have damage to the front end and a headlight.

Varela was one month pregnant at the time of the crash. She sustained significant injuries and later died at the hospital. According to a GoFundMe, she was a mother of two with a third child on the way.

The 18-year-old sustained an injury to his foot but did not want to receive medical attention from first responders.

Troopers are still investigating the crash. DPS said both individuals said they were walking back from dropping off a car in the area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information or who sees a truck that could be involved in the crash is asked to call DPS at (361) 698-5600.

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