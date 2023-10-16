DPS patrol vehicle struck while conducting traffic stop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, just before 5 p.m., an officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was conducting a traffic stop in the northbound lane of Highway 281 in Jim Wells County near mile marker 702. While the Trooper was speaking with the driver, a 2017 Chrysler 300 swerved out of his lane and into the shoulder, striking the back left side of the DPS patrol car, nearly hitting the Trooper.

The Chrysler 300 came around to the northbound shoulder and came to a stop in the ditch.

Both the trooper and the driver of the stopped vehicle were uninjured.

The DPS would like to remind all drivers to ensure they get adequate rest before getting behind the wheel. If you feel yourself becoming tired; take frequent breaks, stretch, or stop and get rest before continuing with your trip. Driving without proper rest is the equivalent to driving while intoxicated.

Also ensure you are following the state’s Move Over or Slow Down Law, If you see Police, Fire, and EMS vehicles on the shoulder with their emergency lights activated, Texas law requires drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed by 20 MPH.

