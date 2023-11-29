DPS, Nueces County Sheriffs Department investigating train fatality near Agua Dulce

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriffs Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) are currently investigating a train-related fatality near Agua Dulce.

According to DPS, at approximately 4:45 p.m. a pedestrian ducked under the rail guards at the railroad crossing on County Road 78 and attempted to cross over. They were hit and killed by an incoming train.

The railroad crossing was located north of FM 38, on FM 70.

This is a developing story, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more details.

