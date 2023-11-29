Watch Now
DPS, Nueces County Sheriffs Department investigating train fatality near Agua Dulce

photo provided by Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable Facebook
DPS and the Nueces County Sheriffs Department are investigating a train-related fatality near Agua Dulce
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriffs Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) are currently investigating a train-related fatality near Agua Dulce.

According to DPS, at approximately 4:45 p.m. a pedestrian ducked under the rail guards at the railroad crossing on County Road 78 and attempted to cross over. They were hit and killed by an incoming train.

The railroad crossing was located north of FM 38, on FM 70.

This is a developing story, check back in with KRIS 6 News for more details.

