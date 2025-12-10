DPS investigation leads to arrest of two men on Clarkwood Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities arrested two men Tuesday morning in connection with an ongoing theft investigation on the west side of town.

According to Sgt. Mallory with DPS, agents with the Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. on the 400 block of Clarkwood Road.

Two males, ages 37 and 63, were arrested at the location and will be booked at the Nueces County Jail. Both had warrants for their arrests.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!