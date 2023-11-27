DPS investigates fatal accident in San Patricio County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An early morning car crash in San Patricio County has resulted in a fatality, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

On Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at approximately 6:36 a.m., a 2001 Buick Century driven by 22-year-old Joaquin Puente of Crystal City was going eastbound on SH-188.

A 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 71-year-old Charles Rodriguez of Sinton and with 53-year-old Blanca Jones of Cary, NC, in the passenger seat, was going westbound on SH-188 when Puente crossed over into their lane.

The Century struck the Ram 1500 with its front left, causing the Ram to roll off the roadway into a ditch and into the eastbound lane. The Ram left the roadway, rolled over in the ditch, and came to rest facing eastbound. The Century came to a stop in the eastbound lane.

Puente was pronounced deceased at 7:24 a.m. while Rodriguez and Jones were transported by Allegiance EMS to the Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with minor injuries.

DPS is currently still investigating the crash at this time.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.