DPS encouraging travelers to avoid Mexico for spring break

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Both the Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. government have issued spring break travel warnings to Mexico as a result of recent violence, according to a DPS press release.

While DPS acknowledges that many citizens safely travel back and forth to Mexico, they also encourage travelers to change their plans, or if they do continue with their travel plans to research thoroughly.

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there; we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time.”

Travelers and U.S. citizens alike are encouraged to view the latest warnings online [travel.state.gov] and to register [travelregistration.state.gov] with the nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate before to their trip.

