DPS confirms two people dead in major accident near Premont

PREMONT, Texas — Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed two people died in a major two-vehicle accident near Premont on Wednesday night.

Mallory said a Brooks County Sheriff Deputy was chasing a vehicle traveling southbound. Both vehicles crashed, overturned, and both caught fire on Highway 281 near Farm-to-Market 716, just west of County Road 426.

The deputy was able to get out of his unit. However, the people in the vehicle that was being chased were unable to get out the car.

Sgt. Mallory said the two people died on scene.

The accident is certainly under investigation and details are limited at this time. The names of the deputy nor the deceased have been released.

The highway has been shut down. Please avoid the area if possible.

