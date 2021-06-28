DPS commemorates fallen trooper Chad Walker with fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of DPS held a benefit Sunday at Brewster Street Ice House in downtown Corpus Christi for the family of Chad Walker, the fallen DPS trooper who also worked in Corpus Christi.

“He loved just talking and telling stories. He was such a personable guy, easy to talk with, one of the guys who would give the shirt off his back,” DPS Sergeant Nathan Brandley said.

Brandley was the one who organized the fundraiser and said the cause is one that hits home because so many people rallied together for him when he lost his first wife.

“You know what people have done for you and you want to be able to do the same thing to return that love, to return that respect for somebody, especially when they’re a close friend,” Brandley said.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the silent and live auctions, general admission, and sponsored tables are going to the Walker family.

Brandley said the fundraiser isn’t just a way to honor Walker, but also a way for the community to come together.

“It’s an important event that allows everyone in the community, whether they knew Chad or not or the family, they wanted to do something, they wanted to reach out and be able to do something for the family and just show their love and support,” he said.

Marco Everett, another DPS trooper who knew Walker, said he had known him for seven years and worked with him for two years. He said he would go to the Valley with Walker and visit a horse over there.

“He would make people laugh, smile, and he was really outgoing and just an all-around good person,” Everett said.

He said there are too many memories with Walker to count and remembers him as someone who was charismatic and funny. He said the fundraiser helps him and his fellow troopers realize how much Walker gave to the community.

“I will carry Chad Walker’s memory in my heart forever and I will truly miss him as my friend and my brother,” he said.

James Morales Sr., an officer for the Corpus Christi Police Department, said it was good to see citizens of Texas and of Corpus Christi, and several members of the community, including officers, troopers, and firefighters at the event.

“This is an excellent way for us to reach out to officers that we don’t get to meet everyday, our troopers that we don’t get to meet and see everyday and we’re getting to meet and see them here today. And what a better way to honor our brotherhood than to come out here today and honor his memory,” Morales said.

Walker’s family couldn’t make it to the fundraiser in Corpus Christi because they were at another fundraiser in honor of his memory in Groesbeck, TX where troopers said some of the proceeds will go towards bullet proof windshields and equipment.

Troopers also said they’re hoping to have another fundraiser for Walker’s family in the near future.

