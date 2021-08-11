Watch
Downtown restaurant temporarily closes due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Patrick Johnstone/KRIS 6 News
Head chef Tony Nichols, of The Exchange, preps food.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Aug 11, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local popular downtown restaurant says due to the uptick in new COVID-19 cases, it will be temporarily shutting down.

The Exchange announced on a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon after announcing the decision to close.

"We absolutely hate to shut down but we cannot ignore that Corpus Christi is going through a third wave of out-of-control infections and most importantly hospitalization rates," The Exchange said in its Facebook post. "For that reason, we have decided the most responsible decision we can make is to take a short break."

There is no word on when The Exchange will be reopening.

