Downtown Management District is seeking an artist to update the SEA water tower

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Downtown Management District says its working to create a more vibrant and livelier downtown scene. Work will start at the SEA water tower at the corner of mesquite and brewster. The goal of the water tower mural project is to beautify and enhance the area frequently visited by residents, locals, and travelers.

The district says its seeking proposals right now for a public art mural project for the tower. Officials say this new project will help revitalize the downtown area beyond the marina arts district.

"So, we have a long list of places we want to deploy public art, but that tower and the installation there had reached the end of its useful life so to really freshen it up we are proceeding with that item first," says DMD Executive Director, Alyssa B. Mason.

Local artist, or a group of artist are invited to submit a proposal packet including, a portfolio of their work and their budget to the district.

In addition, officials say this is the first of several art installations planned to debut this summer in the greater downtown area.

Interested applicants are asked to email there to submissions to Alexis Hill, alexis@cctexasdmd.com.