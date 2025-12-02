Downtown Christmas tree gets 6-foot star topper ahead of Saturday lighting celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After two weeks of hard work, the downtown Christmas tree is finally ready to shine with its crowning glory in place.

This morning, volunteers with HEB placed the dazzling 6-foot star on top of the 66-foot tall Christmas tree at Water's Edge Park, marking the official completion ahead of this weekend's lighting celebration.

The tree has been decorated with nearly 6,000 lights and about 1,500 ornaments, creating a spectacular display for the community.

KRIS 6 News

"I hope they get a sense of pride in their community and also a sense of the holiday spirits," Beth Dottomo said. "Seeing the tree down here, right on the beautiful shoreline is such a fun family thing for people to do."

Dottomo serves as senior public affairs representative for HEB.

"It was so exciting to see Beth with HEB put the 6-foot star on top of the tree," Arlene Medrano said.

Medrano is the executive director of Downtown Management.

The lighting of the tree will take place this Saturday at Water's Edge Park starting at 5:30 p.m. The festivities begin at 4 p.m. with live entertainment and food trucks.

The event is free to the public, and organizers expect around 10,000 people to attend.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!