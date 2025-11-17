Donations being accepted for T&A's Auto Services 7th Annual Thanksgiving Day Gathering

CORPUS CHRISIT, Tx — For the seventh consecutive year, T&A's Auto Services is preparing to serve free hot Thanksgiving meals to the Corpus Christi community. Still, they need local businesses and residents to help make it happen.

The 7th Annual Thanksgiving Day Gathering will take place on Thanksgiving Day at T&A's Auto Services, located at 602 S Staples St. The event has grown significantly since it began in 2018, with last year's gathering serving over 300 plates featuring 35 whole turkeys with all the fixings.

"We have proudly served a FREE hot Thanksgiving meal for the past seven years," said organizers from T&A's Auto Services. "The meal is free for everyone in the Corpus Christi and surrounding areas."

Each Turkey Plate includes turkey with all the traditional sides, a drink, and dessert. Meals are available to-go, and the venue also provides tables and seating for families who want to dine together.

If you would like to donate supplies for this year's turkey dinner, you can drop them off at T&A's Auto Shop, 602 S Staples St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401. Organizers say they can also pick up any donations if needed, just call the office at 361-850-7183.

Donations needed are of the following:

*Whole Frozen Turkeys – They are in dire need of hitting their goal of a minimum of 35 Turkeys. Turkeys must be in by Saturday, November 22, 2025!

*Sodas in Cans/Bottles

*Cases of Water Bottles

*Any type of Sides (boxes of mashed potatoes, cans of green beans/corn, boxes of stuffing)

*Packaged utensils

*Firewood

