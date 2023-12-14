Do W.T. Grant, Fedway or S.H. Kress ring a bell?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What was Corpus Christi's downtown area like back in its glory days?

Hop on our time traveling bus for a visit. The bus takes us down Lawrence Street toward the Bayfront. The getting off stop is at Lawrence and North Chaparral.

That corner would have been bustling with activity as busload after busload of shoppers and visitors exited their bus.

As you get off the bus, Woolworth's would be immediately to your left. On the opposite corner as you look toward Shoreline Boulevard you would see Zales Jewelers.

To your left, where the Cosmopolitan Apartment complex now stands, would be Lichtenestein's Department Store.

If you wanted to catch a movie you would make a short walk north on Chaparral Street. Near the old Sea Gulf Villa apartments sat the Old Centre Theatre.

Further north on Chaparral was every kids favorite hangout, the S.H. Kress five and dime. We have it on reliable information that they had one of the best toy departments in the city.

Want to do some more shopping?

Just turn back south on Chaparral and you would come across Joos Shoes, J.C. Penney's Department Store, Mangel's Women's Fashions, W.T. Grant's Department Stores, and Fedway's Department Store.

Those downtown delights are mostly memories now.

The businesses that were once the heartbeat of downtown Corpus Christi moved or closed their doors when Padre Staples Mall opened in July 1970.

This story is told from the perspective and memory of Jose Martinez.