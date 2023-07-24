Discussions underway for $4 million improvements to Briscoe King Pavilion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Briscoe King Pavilion, a known attraction to Padre Balli Park, could be getting some new improvements soon.

Recently, the Island Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 approved a $4 million budget to redevelop the pavilion space. For years, it's been used to host celebrations like graduation parties, birthdays, and even wedding ceremonies.

"We’ve yet to ask for a specific project that benefitted Nueces County, the entity in itself," Brent Chesney, Nueces County Commissioner, said.

"This was one I felt like was something that was definitely worthwhile and had been on all of our lists for many years,” added Chesney.

Chesney said after speaking with the TIRZ committee, he came up with a financing plan to help budget the improvements. He said they're hoping to get the money allocated very soon.

The facility hosts at least 100 people. Since its initial development, the Briscoe King Pavilion has seen thousands of people, including Drea Baxter, who says she's been coming to events at Padre Balli Park for more than 20 years.

However, many of those people who have enjoyed the serene view from the pavilion are hoping the new project will bring a few more additions that could enhance their experience.

"One thing that we’ve always wanted more of would definitely be more of an air-conditioned area. Also, maybe more of an ability to use the wind to direct it through the building," Baxter said.

On Thursday, The Nueces County Coastal Park Board will meet to discuss the details of the project, including the budget, engineers, and contractors that will take over the development. For now, it's unclear if they will decide to redevelop the existing building or build a second, two-story pavilion beside it. All of that will further be decided during a meeting, along with the Island Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 Committee.

Once the Nueces County Coastal Park Board meets with the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 Committee, they will then take the final details of the project to the city council to be approved with a memorandum of understanding.

