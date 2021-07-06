Disaster grab-n-go kit distribution at Portland Community Center

PORTLAND, Texas — It's hurricane season, and if you're in need of some emergency resources, Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi has teamed up with several other local organizations to get you and your family hurricane ready.

Disaster grab-n-go kits will be given out at the Portland Community Center on Tuesday July 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The kits will include emergency document bags, hygiene kits, first aid kits, hand sanitizer and blankets.

Supplies will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. You can register on-site or pre-register HERE for efficiency, but pre-registering does not guarantee you will receive supplies.