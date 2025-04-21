Diocese of Corpus Christi's plan to honor Pope Francis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Diocese of Corpus Christi is inviting the public to honor the late Pope Francis.

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis, affectionately known as "The People's Pope" died Monday at 7:35 a.m. after complications from pneumonia.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi invites the public to honor the late pontiff.

According to its Director of Communications and Public Relations Katia Uriarte, the Diocese will place a large portrait of Pope Francis on the altar at the Corpus Christi Cathedral on Monday morning. The portrait will remain on the altar the entire week in his memory.

Also on Monday, the Diocese will ring the cathedral bells in memory of the late pontiff before Easter Monday mass at 11:45 a.m.. A prayer will also be recited for Pope Francis during that mass at noon.

CATHEDRAL BELLS TOLL IN HONOR OF POPE FRANCIS

On Wednesday, April 23, the Bishop will begin a novena in honor of Pope Francis and hold a memorial mass soon after. The Bishop asks the community to participate in the novena for nine days. The novena will be posted on the Diocese's website.

